New Hampshire Youth Movement’s Keene Hub and Sunrise: Keene are happy to announce our endorsement of Andru Volinsky for governor.
Sunrise has always prided itself on being a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. We believe Andru Volinsky holds these same values close to heart.
He is the only candidate that has endorsed the Green New Deal. Volinsky put these values into action by standing against new fossil-fuel infrastructure like the Granite Bridge pipeline and representing intervenors in the Northern Pass dispute. As governor, Volinsky will continue to advocate for green policy such as making New Hampshire carbon neutral by 2030.
Volinsky also fights for other progressive issues that affect young people in New Hampshire, such as a $15 minimum wage and Medicare For All.
On Sept. 8, young people from across the state will cast their vote in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. For those looking for a climate champion to represent them in the Governor’s Office, Andru Volinsky is the clear choice.
For more information on our organizations, or to get involved, please visit nhyouthmovement.org or facebook.com/SunriseKeene.
ROBBY ST. LAURENT
51 Elliot St.
Keene
