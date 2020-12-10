The sidewalks in many parts of Keene are in bad shape. Sidewalks downtown are mostly nice, but if you go out into the surrounding neighborhood streets, in a lot of places the sidewalks are just a shambles.
If you walk along Roxbury Street, there are cracks, missing chunks of pavement, and roots in the sidewalks. That’s bad enough when it’s dry out, but after it rains there are puddles, which often turn into frozen sheets of ice. People walking down the sidewalk have to either risk slipping and falling, or walk out into the street with the automobile traffic.
Bad sidewalks are a problem not just for people who are walking but also for people using wheels. Whether it’s a skateboard, a scooter, a wheelchair, a walker or a stroller — our transportation options are limited by the poor quality of our sidewalks. Instead, we put more cars on the road which, in turn, creates more parking problems downtown.
I think at the heart of the problem is chronic underfunding that has happened over many years. At the city, state and federal level, transportation budgets mostly get spent on roads and airports. Far less is spent on pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. And when austerity measures come around, sidewalk maintenance and improvement funds have been first on the chopping block.
That’s too bad because good sidewalks can really transform a neighborhood. Look at the sidewalk on Emerald Street, which is just about the only new sidewalk the city has built in recent years.
Emerald Street now has a very nice sidewalk and, not coincidentally, has become one of the coolest neighborhoods downtown. With its nice, new sidewalk, Emerald Street has attracted a lot of private investment and is a place where jobs are being created.
It sure would be nice if other parts of the city besides downtown could have the kind of pedestrian projects that Emerald Street was able to benefit from.
Of course, the needs are different in different parts of town. On Eastern Avenue, for example, citizens have asked for better sidewalks, citing the need for pedestrian safety. On Spring Street, the issue is flood damage that never gets repaired. These are things we could fix that would measurably improve quality of life in our neighborhoods.
I look forward to working with other city councilors and staff to find solutions to these problems.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
66 North Lincoln St.
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 2 on the Keene City Council.)
