An article in the Sept. 18 Keene Sentinel caught the attention of several community members.
The headline “Recreation center is shuttered … again” was a story about an unknown recreation center that was forced to close after concerns about masking. The end of the story focused on the local senior center and its virtual health fair. Since then, several people have mentioned that they thought this article referred to the Keene Senior Center. It did not.
The Keene Senior Center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We are offering exercise programs, our fitness center is open, we have card-making and rug hooking classes, bingo, the Senior Swingers singing group, a local artist offering workshops, and much more throughout the month.
The Bargain Box thrift store is also open. You can find descriptions of programs and a calendar of events at our website, https://thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
Stop by and check out the newly renovated interior, try a class, connect with old friends and meet new people. We are open!
MARY JENSEN
Executive Director
Keene Senior Center
