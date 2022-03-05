Parents are making the decision to move their children from public schools to private schools, charter schools and homeschooling. The decline in students has something to do with the approach taken by many school boards.
Here in Keene, what is the approach that is allowed when a parent has concerns about a bullied child? Or concern about education? What about the taxpayer who has concerns?
Currently, what is seen on the website (keeneschoolsnh.org — in the right-hand menu, Public Comment Conduct), is this.
Public Comment Conduct
1. The primary purpose of a Board Meeting is to conduct the business of the District. It is not a Public Hearing or Town Meeting.
2. Each speaker will be given 3 minutes to speak.
3. Each speaker may only speak once during each meeting.
4. All speakers are to conduct themselves in a civil manner. Speakers may not use threats of physical violence, may not speak or conduct themselves in a way that incites violence or is disruptive, may not be vulgar or obscene, and need to speak to business related to the School Board and operations of the District. The School Board will not permit repetitive, harassing, or frivolous speech or comments that are off topic, antagonistic, obscene, or libelous as such statements will be considered out of order and will not be tolerated. The Board Chair may terminate the speaker’s privilege of address if the speaker does not follow this rule of order. Repeated refusals to comply will result in removal from the meeting.
6. Public Comment is not a question and answer period. In general, the Board will not answer questions asked or respond to comments made by members of the public.
7. Per NH RSA 91- A:2 — No person shall address a Board meeting without recognition of the Chair and all persons in the audience shall be silent unless addressed directly or called upon to address the Board.
This includes applause or other reactions to public comments made by others. If after a warning from the Chair, said person persists in disorderly behavior, the Chair may order the person to withdraw from the meeting, and, if the person does not withdraw, they may be removed.
Does this sound like an environment that welcomes participation? The current school board, including Kris Roberts and Kyle Macie are responsible for creating this environment. It’s time for new leadership.
