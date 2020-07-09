The following statement was given at the Keene Board of Education’s June 9 meeting:
At this time it’s important to take time to address the disturbing incident in Minnesota resulting in the loss of an African-American man’s life. Loss of any life is upsetting; even more so when it is so callous and public. People in our community and across the country are reacting strongly, in many ways, to demand racial justice.
At times like this we must pause and refocus on our core values: the value of every individual in our community. The Keene Board of Education stands with all those in our community and across the nation speaking out against racial injustice. The volume of protests, the passion and diversity of the protesters, and the overwhelming number of people involved, are testament both to a desire for racial justice in our country, and to how far we still have to go to achieve this goal.
The board and district remain committed to providing an excellent education that empowers and protects all our students, and will continue promoting the work our schools have already started in fighting discrimination and bullying of all forms. It is also important to recognize that the current protests were sparked by a specific racial incident, and the resultant discussions within our district show clearly that there is racism in our own systems. The board recognizes that this is both an opportunity and a duty to examine our own structures, policies, and instruction to find new ways to address not just bullying, but also the root systems and misconceptions that lead to bullying in the first place.
The board believes that education is the only way to build a better future, for our own community and for our country. We are committed to creating a school community that recognizes the value of every individual and is dedicated to providing a learning community in which every individual feels safe and supported as they strive to succeed.
GEORGE DOWNING
24 Hamden Drive
Keene
(This writer is chairman of the Keene Board of Education.)
