It was a gray, rainy morning on Saturday, Jan. 4, and my mood was equally wet; but then Keene happened.
I got to lead little cherubs and their parents in creative movement at MoCo Arts. Wow. I walked to the library and was told by the nice young man that my card had expired in December — and he promptly renewed it (with a smile) for three years.
I walked to Ted’s from where I’d received a gift certificate and met delightful happy-spirited young salespeople. Over to the co-op where I got to exchange a few words with one of the dads of the aforementioned cherubs ... back on the street where I was passed by and halted by a kind soul who said she always enjoys seeing me act on stage.
A brief hello with John Bordenet on his way to see what he could do for the Yang candidacy ... democracy in action. Into Creative Encounters where I enjoyed a brief but heart deep conversation about the message on the card I had purchased.
Back onto the sidewalk to thank a few of those dedicated souls who stand in our square calling us all to peace. Passed the same two women I’d passed several times already on this morning jaunt and smilingly commiserated about the lovely day for a walk ... Soggily back on my way to MoCo, where I enjoyed a couple of dance classes. Morning over.
Thank you Keene! This is what it is all about, this connecting and being together in community. Reaching out, receiving from.
Happy New Year to all!
In love,
CARIN TORP
531 Marlboro St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.