I have only good things to say about Keene and Swanzey law enforcement! I wanted to just follow up on a letter I sent (June 4) regarding having an officer in downtown Keene who is on foot versus in a vehicle.
I spoke with an officer of a southern Connecticut town who said they had a mountain bike patrol that rode in town during warmer months. He said the inability to respond to situations that were not on their “beat” made that patrol a challenge if the department was short on officers. He said it was a post that officers volunteered for.
Anyway, it’s possible Keene could consider having bike patrol officers to cover the busy intersections and more traveled pedestrian spots, i.e. Main Street near Central Square. This particular officer said a week or two of training was all that was required.
That option was something that fulfilled a goal I mentioned in my previous letter. The sheer fact that an officer is “on the street” versus behind the wheel of a patrol car makes him or her available for speaking with the public and helping at the occasional extra busy crosswalk. I would think there would be some cost savings ... when you’re not filling up gas tanks, etc. There is sort of built in wellness-exercise component also.
It’s possible a shift could split to include some biking and some driving. Something to think about. Thanks for listening!
WILLIAM CUNNINGS
Swanzey
