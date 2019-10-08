Recently, I had the chance to take an apartment provided by Southwestern Community Services here in Keene. As I have a mobility disability, I was pleased to find that the Railroad Square apartment was already adapted for me upon arrival.
I know many seniors who need or will be needing accessible, affordable housing. I am concerned that Keene does not have enough senior housing as time goes by.
What Keene needs to do is to build more apartments for seniors. Let’s do this for the seniors of Keene in my home town.
Thank you for your attention to this pressing need.
Respectfully,
MARY-ELLEN JOHNSON
49 Community Way, No. 302
Keene
