On Sept. 12, my wife and I were in a local Keene sub shop for the first time. While reading the menu we let a couple go ahead.
Then a guy came in dressed like a real worker on his lunch break. I told him to go ahead as we were trying to decide. I had an Army vet hat on and he said he would never go ahead of a veteran. I finally got him to go because we were looking at the menu. We came along behind him and when I was about to pay he stepped in and covered our lunch, almost 16 dollars.
After trying to talk him out of it by saying he was a working man, he replied with: “If it was not for you guys, I may not be able to be here working.”
A few customers heard and saw this as well as the clicks at the checkout. I was humbled by that.
So, people of Keene, you not only have a great sub shop, they have outstanding customers. Thanks again, stranger, and everyone for remembering the vets. People like that make it worthwhile.
MALCOLM LEO
259 Cambridge Road, Harmony, Maine
