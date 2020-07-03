After much anticipation of a junior hockey program in Keene, I was saddened to read Thursday on SentinelSource.com that elements in Keene were unwilling to support high-level hockey. Junior hockey brings much more to a community. Just when Keene was about to splash on the East Coast hockey map, it found a way to screw it up.
A handful of years ago, a junior program moved into our Pennsylvania-based rink. Some locals claimed, “They’ll take over the rink!” “They’ll take over our youth program!” Nothing was further from the truth; none of the aforementioned occurred.
On the contrary, the elite program became part of the community. They help run clinics to support the youth program. Young hockey players look up to the older athletes playing at a high, competitive level. The billet program skyrocketed (housing out of town players for the season). Junior-level hockey can enhance not only the local hockey program, but the community.
Junior hockey helps support the local economy. Visiting teams occupy hotel rooms and dine at local eateries. Anyone familiar with hockey knows how much is spent on weekend road trips. Albeit modest, Keene just lost out on a steady stream of business from September through February.
Keene ICE runs a robust public skate program, providing more public access to ice than most rinks. It’s unfortunate that an agreement couldn’t be reached amenable to both sides. Regarding the $170/hour for ice time referenced as “buying ice on the cheap,” does Keene ICE really think they can charge a premium ice rate for a 9 a.m. weekday ice slot? That was a laughable quote by a (former) Keene ICE board member. No one pays premium rates for a 9 a.m. Monday ice slot. If the community is being charged the same as the “after 4 p.m.” weekday or weekend rate, you’re being ripped off!
Adding a tenant and maximizing ice usage would certainly help pay down that hefty debt hovering over their head. In this case, it seems like the powers that be decided that $0 is better than roughly $1,700 a week (based on a one-hour practice Monday-Friday for each of the proposed Eclipse teams).
Let’s call it like it is — it’s a shame that egos, jealousy and fear got in the way of bringing something special to Keene.
JOHN HITCHNER
3037 King Richards Court
York, Pa.
