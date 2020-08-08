Keene is receiving a Bronze designation from the national SolSmart program for making it faster, easier and more affordable for homes and businesses to go solar.
This all started when mayor Michael E.J. Blastos jetted off to a newfangled energy conference nearly two decades ago and came back home with what became the blueprint to set Keene on a course of economic and energy sustainability.
We’ve met many benchmarks since those days — drafting one of the first energy plans to manage carbon emissions; putting a 750 kw solar array on the Marlboro Street complex; resolving to reduce greenhouse gases to under 350 ppm; passing Complete Streets guidelines — there are too many initiatives to name here.
Most recently, city staff has been putting a spit shine on a revised city code effort that will likely favor green development — and, the city and the county are in their perspective corners, working on community power aggregation plans that could blow the lid off the grid and its dependence on fossil fuel generation plants.
Many, many people have been involved over the past 20 years, and more converts on coming on board every day. The future looks bright for Keene.
But there is still the 300-pound gas elephant in the room that is poised to explode our goal to become free of fossil fuels and all of their destructive elements. Without that specter, maybe we could have pulled off a silver or even the gold!
But here we go.
Congratulations Keene!
TERRY M. CLARK
14 Barrett Ave.
Keene
(This writer is a Keene city councilor, representing Ward 3.)
