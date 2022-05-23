We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
These past two-plus years in the shadow of the COVID virus have made life more difficult for most of us. We have made efforts to show our appreciation for essential workers who are most effected by the pandemic. Some employers have increased pay and/or benefits for these employees. We all are accommodating to increased costs for most goods and services and are tipping more generously when we can.
Public school teachers and staff are front-line workers whose pay is determined by locally approved budgets. Their work has become significantly more challenging while putting them and their families at increased risk of contracting the virus. We can tell them of our gratitude for their work, but these are not jobs where we tip. SAU 29 currently has 148 openings for the coming year, up from the usual number in the 30s. The vast majority of these openings are in Keene.
Fortunately, we have the federally funded American Rescue Plan Act and a federal Secretary of Education who is committed to ensuring that public elementary and secondary students have access to teachers and other staff critical to their success in school. Our district has additional federal resources that can be used to retain existing staff and attract new staff. These resources can also be used to build a corps of substitutes, and even to offer loan forgiveness and grants in return for commitments to teach for a specified number of years.
Neighboring districts are using federal funds to give returning teachers bonuses. It is my understanding that as long as retention and signing bonuses are approved by the administration and the staff’s bargaining unit, there is no legal barrier to this practice and no additional expenses to taxpayers. Why isn’t this happening here?
