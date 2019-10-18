All politics are local politics. What we do as a small community affects the larger whole, and the greater sometimes takes no account for the tiny mote, although it should. The giant ignores the sprite at his own peril. What seems like a small remark has real import and can lead to a crisis, or even a coup.
When the Legislature is working hard and getting things done, on one hand, and the governor is busy undoing their hard work with cowardly vetoes on the other, that feeling persists. He said he was a visionary; he’s just another self-serving businessman, seems to me.
Keene is, depending on your perspective, sometimes the giant, sometimes the sprite. It helps to have true visionaries as residents and a few curmudgeons such as myself to stir the pot now and then. Since the pumpkin riots and the Free Keene fiascoes put us in the national media we have been able to focus on a few of the niceties of Keene and the region, to showcase forward thinking and sustainable ideas.
Our co-op is growing and work is being done to improve local bike ways. Kudos to the shoulder-paving crews of Court Street, who have been improving the bike lane there recently. Here’s hoping they will continue their work on West Street and Park Avenue.
People have been pushing pedal machines around Keene since cobblestone days. Most people don’t realize that tarred roads were the result of a campaign by bicyclists. It wasn’t until years later that two-wheelers were relegated to the shoulders by horseless carriages.
We can own the future, which looms ahead and threatens to engulf us in disaster, coming from the unattended corner, in the place you would least expect.
When that unattended corner sprouts beautiful and historic murals, magic starts to happen and homeless men and women begin to transform into potential valuable, responsible citizens.
We arrive at that bright future, through hard work of the various recovery institutions that we have, some more supported than others. Let’s be radically rural and put housing first, regardless of addictions, for the homeless in our midst, and not just for the 100 coldest nights, but year ’round.
Open up Prospect Place and The Woodward home again to their original purpose. Give them over to 100 Nights and Southwestern Community Services to run and take care of our homeless population once and for all.
MARCUS McCARROLL
21 Woodburn St.
Keene
