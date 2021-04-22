Sen. Kahn’s column of April 14 is long on rhetoric but short on facts. The N.H. Department of Education estimates that the addition of 4,000 public charter school seats will save taxpayers up to $178 million over 10 years. More importantly, charter school students do better on math and reading proficiency tests than their SAU counterparts.
While Sen. Kahn carries water for teacher unions and administrators, New Hampshire public school children continue to suffer from a lack of in-person learning. But, of course, “it’s all for the kids.”
LEO PLANTE
Dublin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.