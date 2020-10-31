This past spring, I lost my job because of the pandemic. I found another job relatively quickly, so, in the end, I qualified for two weeks of unemployment, both in April.
Unfortunately, New Hampshire unemployment has been both inconsistent and unresponsive. I didn’t get paid for the first week until September, and I finally got paid for the second week after intervention by my state senator, Jay Kahn, this week, more than six full months after I applied.
I estimate I have spent upward of 20 hours on hold and talking to people at unemployment. I have been given different answers as to what was going on and what to expect almost every time I talked to anyone and have been told it would take up to two weeks for a supervisor to call me back when I requested a call. I have spoken to supervisors several times — I have also waited up to three weeks and never gotten a callback.
What if I had needed that unemployment benefit to live on? That’s what it’s for, after all. What if I hadn’t found another job?
Enter Jay Kahn. I called his office because if I couldn’t get a supervisor to respond to me, I didn’t know who else to turn to for help. He actually answered the phone when I called, talked to me about the situation, gave me his email to follow up, and followed up with me and then later with the state.
That is what a I hope for from my elected representatives. That they care about their constituents and do more than talk to prove it. Jay does, and I just want everyone to know that.
MICHELLE JOHNSON
25 Barden Circle
Swanzey
