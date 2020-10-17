Our District 10 senator, Jay Kahn, has been a strong and consistent advocate for this region as we cope with ever-changing needs and challenges.
Health care is among the areas of most concern to me. I’ve been in the Monadnock Region for 40 years, first as a practicing physician, and more recently as a member of the Board of Trustees of Cheshire Medical Center.
Especially in this era of COVID-19, telemedicine provides an effective and efficient way to provide care to many patients in the community. Jay has been a strong supporter of legislation to expand coverage for telehealth, to the benefit of both patients and providers.
Among the serious challenges for rural areas like ours is medical staff shortages including physicians, nurses and aides. Jay successfully reached across the aisle to eliminate unnecessary delays and accelerate licensing through multi-state reciprocity.
Jay has accomplished a broad array of improvements in the fields of education, workforce development, broadband access, and infrastructure projects which are beyond the scope of this letter; but are of vital importance to our community.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Jay Kahn to the N.H. Senate.
Sincerely,
H. ROGER HANSEN, MD
16 Southview Drive
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.