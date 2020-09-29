Mental health care is critically important for the health and future of the Monadnock Region, and state Sen. Jay Kahn has been extraordinarily successful in helping bring about critical improvements to our mental health system.
With his guidance and assistance, we have achieved regulatory changes to improve professional licensing and credentialing of mental health providers, and expanded telehealth options to ensure that essential services would continue despite the pandemic.
Sen. Kahn has fought for sustainable Medicaid reimbursement rates to protect thousands of New Hampshire residents, and raised awareness of the need for additional mental health professionals to meet the growing mental health crisis in our state. This year he helped guide revisions to our Medicaid reimbursement criteria that allows clinical residents to be reimbursed while working towards licensure.
Sen. Kahn truly understands the needs of those who struggle with mental health and substance use problems. I hope you will join me in supporting the reelection of this outstanding senator.
GARY S. BARNES
238 Base Hill Road, No. 30
Keene
