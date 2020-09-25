Jay Kahn has our vote for another term as our state senator. He has a proven record of hard work serving our community. He listens to his constituents, and takes action to fix problems.
When a multi-million-dollar N.H. DOT highway project forced the town of Sullivan’s Little Country Store to close last year, Sen. Kahn heard about it and sponsored legislation (now law) to help prevent anything like it from happening again. Now, DOT projects over $5 million must include mitigation plans for affected businesses.
We are fortunate to have a legislator in office who makes the effort to get to know the people in his district and to understand their issues. Whether it is new state education funding enabling taxpayer relief, helping the unemployed access benefits during the COVID-19 crisis, improving telehealth or helping towns access broadband Internet, Jay Kahn’s achievements are having a real positive impact.
He deserves another term as District 10’s state senator.
JIM and LESLIE CASEY
125 Cross Road
Sullivan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.