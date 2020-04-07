State Sen. Jay Kahn is off base when he writes (“Sad to see editorial on genocide education,”) that The Sentinel editorial (“A bill to mandate genocide education is well-intentioned, but ill-advised,” Feb.28) on his Senate Bill 727 was “ill-informed.”
It was not ill informed. It was right on target! The Sentinel took up the whole issue with sensitivity and sympathy for the senator. It reminded us that “attempts by politicians to dictate school curricula” (particular agendas) have not worked out well.
I find the bill off base on still larger issues. I presented these before the Education Committee’s hearing on March 3.
1) American culture is already inundated in TV, movies, books, programs and common parlance by reference to the Holocaust of European Jews in WWII. Forcing it still more is redundant. Enough already!
2) The bill is a soft, but very real support for Israel. Overemphasizing a 75-80-year-old event diverts attention away from the present day racism in Israel.
3) My father and I served our country by our military service. Our support was 100 percent for the United States, not half for the U.S. and half for another country.
4) I did not say, but say now that Kahn’s bill (as with the Holocaust Center) is anti-Semitic in that it ignores completely the Semites of the Middle East. It is concerned almost exclusively on what happened to the western Semitic Jews in Germany three generations ago.
It avoids the calamities the Zionists (mostly western Semites) have inflicted on fellow Semites of the East — especially the Palestinians.
The Palestinians are segregated by a huge wall and a crazy quilt of laws and army regulations that degrades the nobility of the human being.
My sympathy lies with the Eastern Semites who suffer NOW. We should address Western antipathy toward them NOW, when something can be done.
Like his letter to The Sentinel, Kahn’s proposal is off base. If it will not address the segregationist treatment of Palestinians; it is silent support of Israel’s double standard. The bill should be withdrawn or defeated.
JAMES G. SMART
26 Iceland Circle
Keene
