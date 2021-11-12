Rarely, but surely, our fallen American soldiers are sometimes dishonored rather than revered. As recently as 2018, they were dishonored when a world leader visited the World War l French Cemeteries of Aisne-Marne and Belleau Wood and called our fallen American brothers “losers” and “suckers.”
We have a similar dishonoring of one of our fallen brothers right here in our own backyard with nary an outcry from the citizenry of Keene or its public officials.
Pushing over and sledgehammering old gravestones in some of Keene’s oldest cemeteries is an annual tradition of hate that the city has never figured out how to confront, so it goes on and on. As a brother of the “Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War” (S.G. Griffin Camp #10), this affront hits home like a cannonball to my heart. Of the many gravestone’s that have been upturned or destroyed in Woodland and Greenlawn cemeteries our brother, Justus Richardson, member of Company “K” of the 6th New Hampshire Volunteers, received such a hateful fate when his marker was pushed over in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Remember Justus Richardson and how he put on the line his life and limb to make this country great!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
