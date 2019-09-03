Front-page news: “Syringe exchange program exceeds expectations.”
By reported statistics, less than 34 percent of the clean needles handed out were returned to be properly disposed of, leaving the others scattered around the area and perhaps reused, posing health hazards to those that encounter them. We are excited to hear this why? What was the expectation, that only 10 percent of the dirty ones would be returned?
If you seriously think this is a great program, go ask someone who has walked the streets of San Francisco lately. The two most common things you see are thousands of dirty needles and human feces.
Progressive programs like this simply do more harm than good to solving an extremely serious epidemic and are misguided at best.
RICHARD CLARK
31 Pickering Hill Road
Gilsum
