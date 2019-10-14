Journalism in the U.S. is at a dangerous crossroads. The contemporary Fourth Estate began going south in earnest as far back as 2004, when CBS news anchor Dan Rather was so consumed with a rabid hatred of then president George W. Bush that he failed to authenticate bogus documents about Bush’s National Guard service.
Rather presented the phony records on the CBS news program “60 Minutes” targeted to smear Bush just before the presidential election. The disgraced news anchor was sent packing for insulting the intelligence of his viewers and embarrassing CBS with his delusions.
Unfortunately for Rather, the Internet was well established by then and the fraud was quickly exposed. But “derangement syndrome” has entered the national lexicon and in the ensuing 15 years the informational awareness of millions of Americans has been degraded to unprecedented levels while national media is bent, folded and mutilated to encourage people to ignore what they see and listen to what they’re instructed to feel.
As journalism in the U.S. makes a Red shift from actual democratic, unbiased news gathering to Soviet-style, deep-state propaganda dispensation, it’s obvious that the mission is to sink the observational intellect of the American people, in much the same way it was in the former Soviet Union and remains in the Russian state.
Barack Obama’s deep-state operatives went all out in an underhanded coup attempt of an incoming president using doctored information from a foreign source (Christopher Steele) with falsified and unverified FISA warrants. In the decades following Rather, journalism got worse and now it leads another posse to undo an elected president with CIA-inspired impeachment inquiries.
The collective wit of the U.S. population has been eroded and today many cannot distinguish between actual news reporting and the disinformation distribution of the New York Times and fellow traveling televised media outlets.
The Orwellian practice of manipulating language to steer thought is well underway and journalism in the U.S. has adjusted its aim from a voice for the people to a propaganda freight train for the state. Trump’s election exposed this is all its glory; his “fake news” accusations threaten state institutions that direct indoctrinated multitudes. The people are not stupid; Trump’s re-election is all but a lead-pipe cinch, which is why the state needs to take him out with impeachment.
