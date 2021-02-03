A friend gave me this passage from “The Book of This Day in History,” Jan. 24, the year 41: “Caligula is assassinated. The Roman Emperor had grown increasingly irrational, claiming to be a god and referring to himself as ‘Jupiter.’ His reign was marked by a mix of sadistic cruelty, lavish extravagance, and sexual perversion. He attempted to increase his own power and feuded with the Senate and nobility, going so far as to have several senators put to death…. Cassius Chaerea, a centurion in Caligula’s Praetorian Guard, had grown angry at the emperor’s humiliating treatment, and led several of his fellow guardsmen in stabbing Caligula to death.”
We got halfway there on Jan. 6. Suppose the mob had killed a congressperson, Vice President Pence or Speaker Pelosi?
The cause: lies, persistent, inflammatory, ugly and baseless lies, culminating in Trump’s stolen election whopper — a lie that anyone who looked up election procedures and did 4th-grade math, would disprove in minutes — a lie that inspired believers to commit seditious felonies, desecrating our Capitol Building and with five people dead and hundreds injured.
The object: to stop the counting of the votes sent to Congress by the Electoral College, thus negating the will of the people in hopes of installing Trump, King Forever.
That there weren’t more of them, that they weren’t smarter and that they weren’t more successful was only by God’s grace.
Then, we got to the inauguration of kind, empathetic, brilliant and thoughtful people for president and vice president; people who care not about being king and queen, but about making the lives of ordinary people more livable.
This “save” by grace, from human avarice, meanness and ignorance, must be heeded. We need national unity, but partnership in that unity must be earned. It is not free, does not include heinous behavior. Those who wish to tear apart the fabric of our democracy for whatever reason — for love of autocracy, personal gain, power, a chance at the presidency or because they believe a pack of lies about conspiracies of satanic pedophiles — those people must be made accountable for their actions.
Keep an eye out. They are among us. Their stealthy moves and destructive cries need to be called out; they need to be educated if possible, removed from any kind of power if not, and always, always held responsible.
SHARON PHENNAH
Alstead
