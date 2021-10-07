Albert Prime (“Fire Trump for good,” Sept. 27) is right.
If Joe Biden were an apprentice for the job of president of the U.S., he would be evaluated after a few months, and either hired or fired.
So let’s evaluate Joe’s first months as president.
A president is supposed to keep us safe, by controlling our borders. Joe Biden has no borders. Fail.
A president is supposed to keep us safe from our enemies. Hundreds of Americans hostage in Afghanistan, and he “can’t recall” disagreeing with his generals. Fail.
A president is supposed to keep us healthy. Masks, vaccinations, the joke’s on us Joe. Fail.
What will my IRA be worth if inflation explodes? Fail.
$3½ trillion budget, has zero cost? Fail.
Climate policy, all green!
Really?
Albert is right, the bottom line on Joe’s apprenticeship to be president? You’re fired!
Fred Ward
Stoddard
