Being open to hear opinions and respecting those sharing them is important, yet not correcting lies, wrong information and motives leads individuals, communities, or society to destruction.
I reentered Keene State College after Vietnam (1960s); then took a teaching position in Essex Junction, Vt. Incoming KSC students were given a book, “The Finite Earth,” by Club of Rome, a world government group. It seemed to make sense but I later realized it excluded important truths.
Example: 1 square mile has 640 acres (an acre has 43,560 square feet). Keene has 37.5 square miles, 24,000 acres, 1,045,440,000 square feet. The world population is 7.9 billion. Eight small cities (eight dots on a map), everyone can fit in.
Population and its control through abortion, genocide and other methods of elimination is part of world governance plans, but it’s not a problem. Sin is! In 1974, I came to know the Lord Jesus Christ and His love for every single soul, born or unborn.
At UVM (1985) I obtained a Master’s of Education. I learned at this state school, through classes and required readings, how this governance is developing worldwide. They’ve divided the world into areas. Canada, the United States and Mexico are one area under their rule. Border and pipeline struggles are part of this.
It’s pretty obvious the present state education, most media and government goals follow U.N. governance plans. Where’s their concern on COVID, with illegals crossing the border? Yet they push citizens requiring masks and vaccines.
When the COVID virus began, I heard Dr. Bhakdi speak. He confirmed suspicions I had (search YouTube: Dr. Bhakdi, Perspectives on the Pandemic |“Blood Clots and Beyond” COVID), daystar.com has many excellent, credible experts exposing the lies, false information and statistics shared.
Those coming to receive and walk with the Lord Jesus are learning how real He is, His victory over sin and death, and the security and nature we’ve become united to. Liars and all evil won’t enter into His Kingdom.
“The OSCE — Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe — recognizes the United Nations Security Council bears primary responsibility for maintenance of international peace and security. The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, part of OSCE, deploys 100 “long-term” agents and 400 “short-term” observers to supervise U.S. elections.” The U.N. is OSCE’s primary partner organization. It caused part of the corrupt voting last election.
Hard situations cause people’s security and integrity to be challenged. Receive Jesus and learn to walk in His goodness!
Sincerely,
GARY BEAUCHESNE
Keene
