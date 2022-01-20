It’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday week — too cold to go shopping for COVID supplies in this recession market. But the “Trumpublicants” are busy pressing their immaculate robing, complete with pointy hats and swastikas in regalia.
The stench of their racist, antidemocratic, gerrymandered politics offends the noses of decent women and men in New Hampshire, and so should offend the noses of everyone, everywhere. I praise a small cadre; including the few decent, fair and sensible Republicans that remain, like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, who have wisely denounced Trumpism, much to their credit.
The rest of the former GOP are cowering in fear of the Schoolyard Bully: the Donald himself. He’s unable to wash the stains of the bloodletting he’s caused, worldwide, by his divisive speech and actions over four years in office and one in exile. (Losing the election, he was voted out but won’t accept it.)
Trump never did anything that did not benefit himself. He never made an action that was not xenophobic race-baiting or insulting to women and the disabled community. In the U.S. Senate, they are so afraid of the Bully and the Mob of Deplorables that they have gone off track. If the Trumpies continue to think like the idiots who stormed the Capitol, who refused voting rights advocates any chance of responsibility, it is sure to end badly.
In all the marches on Washington I’ve attended — anti nuke, anti-war, pro-peace, anti-racism and pro-Black-Lives-Matter, and other peaceful marches — I’ve lost count — never did we storm the Capitol. The purpose of those marches was to instill a sense of common struggle with the problems we all were faced with.
In those days both parties cooperated and compromised with each other to promote common good. With Trumpidiocy, all that’s out the window. It’s “To hell with common cause, the riches for the rich alone!”
I recognize the Trumpian mind; it’s the same reptilian brain which dominates stories like “The Scarlet Letter” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It’s the Puritan, brainwashed sort which cannot shake off the miasma, or the resulting headache from drinking the nectar-sweet Kool-aid of Trumpism.
At my first peace rally, in 1978, we did encircle the Pentagon by holding hands, and by some accounts, did levitate the mood a little, but apart from peaceful protest, there was never anything like Jan. 6 in D.C. last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.