On Tuesday, Jan. 18, I testified in support of House Bill 1022, “Permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin by means of a standing order.”
The main speaker for the bill was Dr. Paul Marik, M.D., FCCM, FCCP and the founder of The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. Dr. Marik has practiced in the critical care field for 35 years and has published over 600 peer-reviewed papers. His 800-page, evidence-based premier textbook in critical care medicine is in its third edition. Dr. Marik is a firm believer in evidence-based prophylactic and pre-treatment protocols to prevent COVID infection, treating the early symptoms and ultimately preventing hospitalization and death.
Ivermectin has been shown to be one of the key drugs in early treatment protocols developed by the FLCCC Alliance as well as other physicians in the U.S. and around the world.
Ivermectin was discovered and developed by two Nobel Prize-winning scientists in medicine. Over 3.6 billion courses of ivermectin have been used around the world. In addition to ivermectin’s anti-parasitic properties, the drug has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.
In a recently published book, “Overcoming the COVID Darkness,” Drs. Tyson and Fareed describe how they have successfully treated 7,000 patients using early treatment with multi-drug protocols, some of which included ivermectin.
None of these doctors are anti-vaxxers! I myself have all three Moderna shots. As we are now learning, the vaccines are not perfect. Breakthrough infections, especially of omicron, do happen. For breakthrough cases, as well as for those Americans who can not or have chosen not to get vaccinated, there are life-saving methods to stay well or get well.
(Note: The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. According to the FDA, available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19, and that agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health recommend against the use of the drug for COVID. The CDC has issued an advisory noting an increase in adverse effects associated with ivermectin misuse and overdose are being reported, including severe gastrointestinal and neurological effects.)
