What a rollercoaster year this has been. And even now we haven’t reached closure on the obvious truth of what a democracy really looks like. I just wish Trump would admit he lost the election, call off his troops and try healing and conciliation for a change. It doesn’t seem like there is much chance of that happening. Contrary to all reason, Republican leaders in Congress still continue to plan ways of usurping the will of the voters as ballot counting has confirmed. No wonder there is strife in the streets.
Normally, people are brought together when sharing common crises. In 2020, 12 hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., over 1,000 tornadoes ravaged many states, our economy failed all but the wealthy, and a pandemic caused death to 300,000 Americans, and still … that isn’t enough to bring us together. Even in crisis, we seem to be a people divided.
If we are to unify as a country, we can’t rely on the government of the past four years and their continued attempts to remain in office. It is time to look at each other for that unity. We have the power to be brothers if we will it. Did we forget about “peace on Earth, good will toward men”?
FRANK MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Drive
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.