I read with interest the article in the June 5 Sentinel about the city’s proposal to form an ad hoc committee on racial injustice and community safety. I applaud that effort.
For several years, community members including Leaf Seligman, state Rep. Sandra Swinburne of Marlborough, Tom Bassarear and Patrick Heneghan have been working with the Cheshire County delegation, Chris Coates, the county administrator, and members of the legal system to introduce restorative justice practices to our community.
The restorative justice model emerged in the 1970s and offered an alternative framework for dealing with wrongdoing. It became clear to many in the legal community that punishment was ineffective in curbing crime and it was time to explore other ways to hold offenders accountable and to repair the harm done to the victims and society.
Restorative justice practices have since expanded from the criminal justice system into other areas where relationships have been broken and healing is needed — like school settings, workplace environments and in the greater community. Many states have adopted restorative justice models, including Vermont and Massachusetts.
As the coronavirus epidemic takes its toll on our world, country and community, the aftermath of its effects will be profound. There will be local businesses that will not be able to recover from the economic downturn; there will be folks who will lose their jobs permanently. Families will be under greater stress; domestic violence is already on the rise. The medical system will continue to be overburdened. And the list goes on.
We believe that now more than ever this is a time to learn about and understand how the wide applications of restorative justice in policing and criminal justice to schools and workplaces can be part of the solution.
BRIDGET HANSEL
61 Bradford Road
Keene
