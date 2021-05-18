The City of Keene is actively encouraging people to patronize local eateries where dozens of unrelated people sit in an open room for hours without face coverings. Yet those same people can’t enter my convenience store for three minutes unless wearing a face covering. It’s time to end the mask ordinance.
The Sentinel reported that 70 percent of COVID deaths were at a nursing home. Virtually all of the people in nursing homes are now vaccinated. It’s time to end the mask ordinance.
Keene State reported that they have found new and more contagious COVID variants in waste water. Yet deaths are not increasing. It’s time to end the mask ordinance.
The long wait to get vaccinated is over. Soon all the people that willingly want the vaccine will have it. The only people at risk are the people who don’t want the vaccine. It’s time to end the mask ordinance.
For thousands of years humans built immunity to things like the common cold by not wearing face coverings. If we continue wearing face coverings, we no longer build immunities. It’s time to end the mask ordinance.
TOBY TOUSLEY
Keene
