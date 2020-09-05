As a long time resident of Keene, a voter, and a birth worker and educator in this community, I am casting my vote for Amanda Elizabeth Toll, who is running for N.H. House of Representatives. It is vital we vote for our values. Amanda brings a positive voice for all people and is an advocate for social justice, racial equality, reproductive justice and health care and women’s issues.
Amanda is greatly respected in our community; besides being a business owner with a background in education, she has tirelessly worked in our community to raise awareness surrounding women’s issues and has worked with the Yoga Space to raise money for the Monadnock Violence Prevention Center and for RAICES.
I believe now is the time for us to vote for politicians that are committed to justice and accountability. I appreciate her courage, compassion and thoughtful leadership. Please join me in voting for Amanda Elizabeth.
Renée Monteil
212 West Surry Road, Keene
