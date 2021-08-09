Now that more and more people are finally noticing the shrill, authoritarian nature of the Democratic Party, it’s time for Republicans to set themselves apart as libertarians.
That means no more bail-outs for the rich. Real capitalism allows for a genuine equality of failure. We must put a stop to the Hoover-FDR, Bush-Obama pattern, in which Republicans start interfering with the economy only to be succeeded by Democrats who quadruple down on that interference, hijacking the narrative in the process. In other words, most of the Republican establishment will have to be chased out of office by younger, smarter and more principled conservatives.
As a bisexual poet, artist and musician who occasionally wears women’s clothing, I am hardly your stereotypical conservative. But I’ve learned to respect and even treasure conservatives like Allen West who disagree with my acceptance of gay marriage. I believe that the best way to support non-nuclear, non-traditional families is to surround them with a lot more nuclear families. I’ve sacrificed the comforts of conformity in my personal life to make common cause with traditional Christians, Jews and Muslims who share my respect for the American founding and its Constitution. I encourage others to do the same: Let go of your old comfort zone. If the darkness on the left alarms you, look for allies on the right who share a commitment to core values like freedom of speech.
I support legal pot, mushrooms, and possibly even LSD — but not coke, heroin, or meth — no hard drugs. Prostitution should remain illegal. Intelligent libertarians understand that without reasonable standards, our decadence will create a nanny state — but that battle is largely cultural.
To that end, for reasons of personal autonomy I think abortion should be legal; but except in cases of incest, rape or risk to the mother’s life, I am personally against it. I want to live in a culture where the emphasis is on life — more life. I stand against the anti-human fascism that has devoured most of the environmentalist movement. Free markets are the most innovative and promising way to deal with a constantly changing earth and population.
Finally, I will not vote for Trump. I can compromise by voting for a Republican who has collaborated with him: Rand Paul, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Dan Crenshaw — or Candace Owens, whose fearlessness and joy captivate me.
LUKE BUCKHAM
Keene
