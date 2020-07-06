Well, another span of time has passed in a corona/COVID haze, where the calendar has lost some of its meaning. Spring has arrived mostly, flowers in the neighbor’s yard look pretty good from over here.
As you can imagine, it’s been hard to get out of my own way. Speaking of out of the way, I see the Unitary Executive has been busy reshaping yours and mine into his twisted vision. His wall, being built with expediency, will be painted black; naturlich, mien herren.
The borders have been closed, and of course you’d need to be rather uninformed to go out and protest a little thing like a virus. Let alone any political or even public rally. Really quite a clever coup, where everyone is afraid to even breathe within spitting distance of each other. Of course there’s Zoom and Facebook for virtual reality. If you’re lucky, you run into one of your friends or acquaintances at the shopping mart, socially distant of course. Maybe on a bike ride, if you can get on one in reality.
In another aspect, I’ve taken to impersonating the Frito Bandito, and have been known to joke about it. I know, a little levity is needed.
The gloves are off in the insult parade to the White House again, with the Donald releasing another salvo, unmasked and unapologetic. He’s hoping that 40 percent of the electorate will forget about all his lies and deplorable behavior.
After all, who ever thought that cutting funding to the CDC and the pandemic response team would possibly lead to the greatest economic depression in the shortest amount of time? That’s only five American coronavirus deaths for each lie he’s told, if you’re counting.
That’s something. So far. There’s got to be a special Darwin award for his Excellency, the Prince of Doubt. You don’t hear him bragging about the stock market now, since he managed to shoot the economy in both feet and an elbow.
He’s got more acting secretaries and temporary heads of departments than anyone. There’s got to be some reward for that. He says he’s not taking a paycheck but his businesses and pals are sure taking a run for our money.
So what’s his big idea? Cancel the election and declare himself dictator for life? It’s time to get a clue and drive Idio-trumpites out of office; it’s clear they hate the poor, and probably don’t like apple pie, either.
MARCUS McCARROLL
21 Woodburn St.
Keene
