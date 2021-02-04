Maybe Troy Police Chief Ellis should apologize to Rep. Rung.
She called out his bad judgment to attend the infamous Trump rally on Jan. 6 in a tweet and now Speaker Packard has taken away her committee assignment. He claims her tweet caused the Troy Town Hall to close. Ridiculous.
And Packard will not reinstate her until she apologizes for the tweet ... and to him, for his office having to field multiple calls and emails protesting her removal.
Meanwhile, two of his own Republican representatives have posted nasty anti-Semitic memes on Facebook and suffer no repercussions.
It’s going to be a long two years.
JENNIE GOMARLO
Swanzey
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 12 in the N.H. House.)
