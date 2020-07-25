The word you don’t hear is sacrifice.
When the threat to the community is greater than the community’s ability to combat it, then, the community must sacrifice their rights and freedoms in an appropriate way until the threat has been made manageable or eliminated altogether.
Leadership means you ask for sacrifice when it is demanded with the understanding the return to full rights and privileges will be restored when the crisis is resolved.
OK, now you want to tell me again why you’re not wearing a mask?
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
