New Hampshire residents are known for their “live free or die” spirit, which is celebrated in normal times. These are not normal times. We have now descended into a “live free and could my neighbor unwittingly kill me” (due to illness) state of mind. This is going on throughout the country and there’s not much we can do about it. It’s the new normal.
What complicates things further is that wherever we go, it becomes clear that we’re divided. The most recent poll reported by NPR indicates that 56 percent of U.S. citizens believe the coronavirus is a real threat and 44 percent believe it’s not the big deal that everyone’s making of it. What can we do, to get more people on board? Ask them to consider the real possibility that if they are wrong, their loved ones could be unnecessarily vulnerable.
I also have three suggestions for local and state officials:
The first is that we need our officials to provide transparency about the quarantine law.
Second, though the identities of those who test positive are protected by privacy law, we need (as The Sentinel pointed out last week) a daily breakdown of known infections by county and specifically, the more exact region of each county.
The third suggestion is, we need an “if-you-see-something-say-something” hotline. If any person or circumstance subjects us to undo risk, we could contact the hotline. Responders could determine if follow-up is warranted.
The picture isn’t totally bleak, because as a community we are making progress. Awareness has rapidly improved over the past weeks. But we need to do more as citizens and ask our government officials to do more.
Though wishing won’t make it so, we will return to the old normal. Living through these times will invariably change us all. We’re now engulfed in an unfamiliar war. And though it’s a war against an invisible pathogen, it still requires the same rigorous discipline and battle strategy required in a traditional war setting.
We all need to find our own individual way of coping. But our challenge rests in going beyond that. We need to continue to evolve within ourselves and acknowledge that though we are adults, we are all children when it comes to the pandemic. None of us knows precisely what to think, feel or how to behave. In the meantime, we all need to get really good at the new normal.
ELAINE MINTZER
Keene
