I feel when I read a letter such as “We’re primed to become obedient” (by Rebecca Montrone, Aug. 12) — I’ve read quite a few such letters from a variety of writers and perspectives recently — that I am stuck, film-loop fashion, in the last climactic moments of the old Twilight Zone episode “To Serve Man,” in which the writer to The Sentinel’s editorial page, like the character Patty, is filled with the conviction — a kind I once wished I had or could have — that they have figured it all out, they know the BIG SECRET, which, in this case, apparently, is contained in Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt’s book (nearly 800 pages!).
To be sure, the world is in some dire straits, and the capacity for mass- and effectively-omnipresent manipulation ever increasing. I am subject to all of these manipulative influences as I compose and submit this letter. But, it seems to me that this is primarily a we/us problem, not a they/them one.
Baffling to me is the tone of unwavering conviction (whatever the political or religious stripe) about a phenomena so complex — not too complex to be understood meaningfully, by any stretch — and this manner of listing bullet-points-wise the very stars that compose the constellation of doom for the poor, unenlightened masses.
I was educated mostly in Catholic schools: I’m not sure if this puts me safely outside the pale of the World Government’s designs or deeply ensnared within an equally malign Romish/Popish plot. Perhaps when I get around to reading Ms. Iserbyt’s book, I’ll find out.
CHRIS SEGRAVE-DALY
Keene
