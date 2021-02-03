Winston Churchill, when a young man, purposefully went into combat to see if he was brave or not. Later he said, “Nothing in life is so exhilarating as to be shot at without result.” He further observed, “Courage is the foremost of human qualities for it is that which guarantees all others.” When Hitler conquered Europe, Churchill, against reason, would not surrender. He refused to submit to totalitarianism.
Donald Trump weaseled out of military service and later made fun of men who served even going so far as to mock those who sacrificed their lives. Donald Trump wouldn’t make the sacrifice of wearing a mask during a pandemic. Like Churchill, this too is against reason, but in Trump’s case, it’s motivated by vanity. If Trump was not a coward, he would wear a mask as an example to promote the well-being of his fellow man. That being the greater good.
So then, which man made the greatest contribution to mankind? Are you laughing yet?
JACK COEY
Keene
