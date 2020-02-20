“Can you imagine what Nixon would have been like had he been loved? He would have been a great, great man had he been loved.”
These were the words of Henry Kissinger, referring to President Richard Nixon, the only U.S. president to resign from office in disgrace and shame. Kissinger made an interesting point — Nixon came from a stern, cold family background with almost dictatorial parents whose world was essentially governed by black-and-white rules. There was little, if any, nurturing warmth and affection in which Nixon’s character and personality could develop. Bad as he was, it’s a wonder he wasn’t worse.
We now have another man who has disgraced and shamed the office of POTUS. One major difference between the two is that Trump doesn’t possess enough humanity to be able to comprehend what he has done. He, too, came from a very cold family background, from which the only principle he took into adulthood was kill or be killed — if not literally, then at least figuratively. His father even “banished” him from the family, forcing him into military school.
Trump never learned empathy or compassion, for there was no one in his world to teach him these cardinal virtues. But he learned to cheat, lie, bully and bluster his way through life, and in so doing became the monster he is today. Make no mistake, he’s a bona fide monster. If he had the ability to see himself as he truly is, he might well run away screaming. But he doesn’t possess this ability.
As an example, he is imbued with cruelty that enables him to cage children after totally disrupting their young lives by destroying their families. I don’t care who these children are — no one has the right to inflict such emotional (and sometimes physical) pain and suffering on them. It reflects Trump’s own disrupted childhood and emotional pain. He’s so out-of-touch with himself that he has no clue that what he is doing is morally, ethically and humanly repulsive. Most likely, if he did have a clue, he would not care.
Trump is very damaged goods, and wholly at odds with common decency and humanity. Moreover, if he is re-elected, one can count on him continuing with his warped vision of our world and his destructive actions that make it less safe for everyone in it.
It’s time to wake up and take a stand against the monster in the Oval Office.
CURT CLOUGH
118 Route 123A
Langdon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.