President Trump is planning to host a rally in Manchester on Monday — the night before our New Hampshire presidential primary. Before then, Gov. Sununu should tell the people of New Hampshire that he no longer supports Donald Trump’s reelection as president.
To help prepare for such an announcement, the governor can read “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated,” a column written by GOP stalwarts George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson (New York Times, Dec. 17, 2019).
This column helps explain one of the reasons why Republicans, in particular, should feel betrayed by the president. As the column notes: “Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatives and longstanding Republican principles.”
The column also decries Trump’s “crimes, corruption and corrosive nature,” and says that, “as Americans, we must stem the damage (Trump) and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.”
To stem Trump’s damage, our Republicans want, at the very least, to defeat President Trump at the ballot box. They have launched a national committee — the Lincoln Project — that is running ads against Trump and targeted U.S. senators.(http://lincolnproject.us)
Jennifer Horn, former chair of the N.H. Republican Party, is one of the committee’s cofounders.
Gov. Sununu is well-positioned to help defeat President Trump at the ballot box. By turning against Trump now, just days before our New Hampshire primary, Sununu could weaken the president and help contribute to Trump’s electoral collapse. If Gov. Sununu did that, he would accomplish something good for the people of New Hampshire.
DANIEL ADAMS
22 Norway Hill Road
Hancock
