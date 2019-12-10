I recently entered the world of people with heart disease, and have been told I need to take a blood thinner. There are inexpensive options, to be sure, but they present risks I’d rather not take. The newer drugs, even with Medicare insurance and a prescription plan, are outrageously expensive.
Because I had not met my deductible, when I went to Walgreens to pick up the prescription, it was going to cost almost $500 for the first month’s supply. I told them to put it back on the shelf. I am not alone. Last year, 37 million American adults didn’t fill a prescription because of cost.
Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All will finally ensure that Americans have access to all of the coverage they need — not just what for-profit insurance companies are willing to cover.
Her plan includes dramatic actions to lower drug prices, a Medicare for All option available to everyone that is more generous than any plan proposed by any other presidential candidate, critical health system reforms to save money and save lives, and a gradual full transition to Medicare for All over three years.
It is time. Time for reducing health care cost in America and transitioning to Medicare for All under President Elizabeth Warren.
D’VORAH KELLEY
9 Sugar Maple Lane
Keene
