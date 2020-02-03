I was barely able to recover from last year’s festivities, and I must have closed my eyes for a minute, must have fallen asleep, since a lot has seemed to happen already this year.
I gather The Donald got a hold of a drone for Christmas and he couldn’t help but try it out over in Iran or Iraq, maybe both. I guess we’re lucky he didn’t aim it at the “wrong” target, or even worse, his own foot.
Course, after his impeachment cloud comes the inevitable rain of undisclosed memos, changing recovered memories, old guards pulling out all the stops.
When the Senate Republicans take up the impeachment charges, I imagine, that’s when the real fireworks will begin. Of course, there’s nothing that says that if Nancy Pelosi and the Dems notice some new infraction, more counts of impeachment couldn’t be laid. I mean, why not?
Because if The Donald still hasn’t got the message that he’s not above the law, as much as he’s been assured that he is, then why would he play nice?
He’s discovered gunboat diplomacy; we knew it wouldn’t take him long. Or should I say drone diplomacy, because with colony collapse disorder infecting ambassadorships all over, things are looking downright uncivilized?
The New Hampshire primary Feb. 11 is looming large. Dems have got to get their act together, lest a third party split the liberal vote. With all the passion about Trump’s crimes and misdemeanors being bandied by most candidates, it should be easy to choose.
Off course, the Republican juggernaut is rolling thunder, Trump style, still with “lock her up”and “build the wall” chants, now peppered with “four more years” into the mix.
I’m not sure the world can stand another round of Donald’s hate speech and climate-bashing intellect. He, who arrived on a golden escalator, insulted his way to power with Russian bots’ help, follows through on a stolen election with atrocity-driven policy.
His next step, surely, will be NATO slashes from a 5G satellite-swashbuckling space-pirate ray-gun.
Best would be for the senators to have the scales fall from their eyes when they vote on the charges on the Senate floor.
Best would be to remove The Donald from office, by force of Congress, and post haste! If they don’t, they will surely have the stink on them for sure. Go vote to dump Trump!
MARCUS McCARROLL
21 Woodburn St.
Keene
