As a resident of Sullivan County in District 8, including Acworth, Lempster, Goshen, Langdon and Washington, I urge everyone to vote on Nov. 3, and when you do, to look farther down your ballot to support Claudia Istel for state representative.
She has spent all of her adult life in this district as an educator and understands the population and needs of our region well. In her role of a high school mathematics teacher she has worked with families from all segments of our community and recognizes not only the strengths and needs, but the variety and potential of all those who make up our population. To her, no one should be left out for the benefit of others. She knows that the needs vary from environmental, protecting resources for agriculture, logging and tourism, to technical aspects like broadband Internet access as many of us became so aware of during this COVID crisis.
While needs can be large at times, she also understands the responsibility to be fiscally conservative. She believes in spending where it’s needed but only when it works well for everyone. She knows that we all play a role in our community and that we each deserve an opportunity to share a life of dignity, respect and stability.
Ms. Istel believes that path can be found through equal education for all, affordable health care, a healthy environment and fair treatment and opportunities in the workplace within a community that comes together for the good of all of its members. It is those qualities that make it productive and successful, reducing burdens and expanding possibilities for all — the youth who will be encouraged to stay in a healthy safe place with opportunity, those working now to succeed, and the elders who have remained here to enjoy the memories and benefits of our special state.
Claudia Istel is a caring person of character, experience in our community, and with a head for math, someone who is dedicated to getting the right answer by working out problems. She will listen to your concerns and work with you to take those concerns to Concord with an open mind and honest desire to help.
Please support our towns, district and state with your vote for her on Election Day.
THOMAS TONIOLI
1071 Route 123A
South Acworth
