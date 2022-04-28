The problem with isolation is it distorts perspective. Whether you’re a country or individual, isolation deprives you of the interconnectedness to others. That’s why it’s dangerous.
Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria don’t honor the truth and are subject to whatever self-serving version of reality their leader wants his victimized followers to believe.
Putin says his invasion of a sovereign Ukraine is a “special military action.” Sure looks like the slaughter of innocent people to me.
Autocratic leaders become in their own mind indispensable and infallible. Trump is a wannabe autocrat who has got the lying part down. It’s the only way he can hide his incompetence.
What the Jan. 6 riots were to Trump are what the invasion of Ukraine is to Putin. Trump lost the election but lies to avoid the truth, and Russia lost Ukraine, and Putin lies to justify illegally taking it back.
As Winston Churchill observed: “The Russian Bolsheviks have discovered that truth does not matter so long as there is reiteration. They have no difficulty whatever in countering a fact by a lie which, if repeated often enough and loudly enough, becomes accepted by the people.”
So we see why the concept of checks and balances was a brilliant idea, and really is, the last, best hope on earth.
