I was a little surprised that newspeople John Lippman and Claire Potter of the Valley News of Lebanon would use the words “wind down” in their article pertaining to the investments that Dartmouth College will no longer make in fossil fuels (The Sentinel, Oct. 11).
I always thought that machines and springs are always running down or unwinding and need to be winded up or rewinded. I don’t know what word to use anymore. In short, don’t things that run down need to be restrung or recalibrated?
Why do we have to use so many poor weatherman words like steadier, rainier, cloudier or sunnier? Is ENGLISH still taught in our schools today, or is it being dropped all altogether?
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
Keene
