The National Security Commission has just produced a 130-page document on the glories of AI — artificial intelligence.
It likens the development of AI to the development of electricity — changing the whole world.
I don’t doubt it.
A previous report, that of 2018, indicated that China had made advances in AI and suggested our competition with China was now focused more on AI than on nuclear competition.
China apparently made a break-through in personal identification by measuring the distance between one’s eye pupils in addition to the normal face recognition.
Many companies know our likes and dislikes by the kinds of products we purchase on the Internet or by credit card. The FBI & CIA already know our political likes and dislikes by those with whom we correspond.
From the heavy TV promotion to adopt 5G for our Internet services I learn that I can save up to five seconds every time I turn on my computer. Why some days I could save 20 seconds! Wow! Impressive! I don’t want to lose up to 20 seconds on some days. No siree, I better get 5G.
Then one wonders is 5G a much more sophisticated way to collect personal information? Do 5G promoters really want to save us a few seconds each day, or do they want economic information about us and political information about us and our associates — info sent directly to government watch/spy/“defense” agencies?
The COVID crisis is an obvious windfall for AI collection.
Don’t forget. All this is for our “security.”
I say 4G is bad enough.
JAMES G. SMART
Keene
