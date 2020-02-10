Avanru Development is pushing to build a 90-unit apartment complex on Route 32 in North Swanzey in a space that’s zoned for 16 units.
Few people in Swanzey are aware of this, even though the meeting with the zoning board to consider the several exceptions required for them to move forward is Monday (tonight).
This is in stark contrast to the overall desire to maintain a rural community in Swanzey.
Those of us living in North Swanzey hope that the rest of our Swanzey neighbors will attend the meeting at Whitcomb Hall, 7 pm to support us in contesting the exceptions required for this large four-story building being built in the small space available.
JOELY and JOHN FANNING
2 Pitcher Point
North Swanzey
