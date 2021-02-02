Throughout his election campaign and in his inauguration speech, President Joe Biden has called for “unity.” We have certainly seen a lot of disunity in the last year, from the attack on the Capitol to friends and family who no longer speak to each other due to their political differences.
But what is underlying that disunity? Over 400,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, 34.4 percent of which have been Black or Hispanic (Blacks and Hispanics constitute 31.9 percent of the U.S. population). Some 25 million Americans are unemployed, with most of the job losses befalling people of color, immigrants and women.
Most of the deaths and unemployment could have been prevented if the government had listened to public health experts and done its job. The sufferings of the marginalized are the direct result of centuries of economic and social oppression, exacerbated by Trump’s brutal immigration policies and police brutality.
Under these circumstances, Biden’s call for unity sounds like an out of touch grandfather wondering what all the squabble is about, while his children are locked in a life and death struggle due to the government’s racist policies. Unity puts the responsibility for peace on the shoulders of citizens, instead of on the government, which has grossly ignored their welfare and violated their civil rights.
What we need right now is not unity, but justice. Justice for African Americans who have suffered disproportionately at the hands of the health, criminal justice and economic systems. Justice for refugees separated from their families. Justice for immigrants living in perpetual fear of deportation. Justice for women suffering the brunt of financial loss while relegated the primary caretakers of homebound children. These are the injustices that the government, not private citizens, need to remedy. And until there is justice, there can be no unity or peace.
CLARA FANG
Keene
