The way the Republicans acted after the death of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg proves they will never have that title preceding their name.
While recuperating from surgery, I watched a lot of TV. I noticed that on “Law and Order” the prosecutor always went up the ladder to make sure the top people in a company were charged with a crime.
If this was the show, then Donald Trump would be arrested for “depraved indifference to life.” He admitted on tape that he was told that the virus was lethal and airborne. Not only did he lie to us, he disavowed the one action that would have saved lives. He not only didn’t tell us to wear a mask, he made fun of wearing them.
Where is Lennie Briscoe when you need him?
SUSAN HOCKING
11 Cochran Lane, Walpole
