Keene voters will be voting on the school budget on March 10. Warrant Article 9 concerns the new bargaining agreement for Keene tutors.
During negotiations, the school board refused to budge on giving moderate wage increases to tutors, so a nonpartial mediator was hired. After several meetings with the mediator, the school board again refused to compromise. A fact finder, a neutral arbitrator, was hired.
This lengthy and thorough process resulted in the fact finder issuing fair recommendations; and yet, the school board recommends a “no” vote on the March ballot.
This is a disappointing blow to those of us who have given so much loyalty to the district. We are dedicated, hardworking and caring employees of the Keene School District. We work with children needing academic, emotional and physical support.
The board refuses us moderate wage increases when the top administrators receive increases every year. Whereas principals, teachers and support staff must go through the negotiation process and a public votes, the top administrators’ wages are buried in the budget.
In 2015, Superintendent of Schools Robert Malay’s salary was $135,000. His salary was increased each year, ranging from 2 to 7 percent. In 2018, Mr. Malay received a 7 percent raise, and 2.5 percent the next year. He is currently paid $155,063.
Tim Ruehr, chief financial officer, received a wage of $110,000 in 2014. Today he is paid $120,846.
Dotty Frazier was hired at $120,000 in 2017; much higher than the previous assistant superintendent, whose top salary was $106,775. She is now making $126,075.
Information on these wages can be found at www.education.nh.gov/data/staffing.htm.
A 2 to 3 percent increase in salary for someone earning six figures with full benefits is a much different increase than for someone making less than $15,000 per year with no health insurance.
I don’t begrudge them their wages. I only point them out because voters aren’t informed of these as they are informed of, and asked to vote on, the wages of educators and support staff in our schools.
Tutors, on average, make less than $15,000 a year. The fact finder spent weeks going over the school board’s arguments and the tutors’ proposals, which resulted in a compromise for both parties. Article 9 represents his recommendations.
Vote “yes” on Article 9 on March 10 and support Keene tutors.
MARY HASS
569 West St.
Keene
